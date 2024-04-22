Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 631 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,133. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.64.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

