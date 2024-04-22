Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 404 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 220,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,579 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 115,487 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.97. 1,372,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,358,937. The company has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $84.29 and a one year high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.45.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $629,738. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

