Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $106.53. 467,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,095. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.37.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

