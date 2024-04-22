Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOTG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOTG – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,013 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 7.01% of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 123,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $34.42. 314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.89.

About VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (MOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Wide Moat Focus index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

