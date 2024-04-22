Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 46,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.82. 75,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,370. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

