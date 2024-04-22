Wells Fargo & Company Raises Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target to $20.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 81.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Crescent Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRGY

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

CRGY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 79,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,565. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.24. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $657.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.12 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crescent Energy news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRGY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,171,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,945,000 after buying an additional 530,199 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,029,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,069,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 22,968.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,658,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,584 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,042,000 after buying an additional 291,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth $17,554,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including the Eagle Ford, Marcellus, Utica, and Rockies in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.