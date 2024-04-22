Cogeco Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.854 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th.

Cogeco Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE:CGO opened at C$53.51 on Monday. Cogeco has a 52 week low of C$44.62 and a 52 week high of C$62.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.16. The firm has a market cap of C$430.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Cogeco had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of C$751.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogeco will post 10.1988848 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

