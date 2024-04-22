Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 112.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INFN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

INFN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. 201,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. Infinera has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Infinera by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Infinera by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 446,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Infinera by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

