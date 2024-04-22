Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $633,000 Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

ESS opened at $236.22 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 155.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.37.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

