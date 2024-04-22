Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Makes New $238,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,880,000 after acquiring an additional 893,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,024,000 after acquiring an additional 484,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,702,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,267,000 after buying an additional 93,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,858,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,767,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,327,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,485,000 after buying an additional 82,406 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.88. The company had a trading volume of 63,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,974. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

