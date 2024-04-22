Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases New Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 130.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ES traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $59.76. 42,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,162. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

