eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Decreased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 11,239 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in eBay were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. abrdn plc raised its position in eBay by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 225,424 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 91,006 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in eBay by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in eBay by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,270,059 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $142,640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.64. The stock had a trading volume of 167,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,451. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.27. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

