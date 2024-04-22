Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Makes New $358,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its position in shares of Eaton by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $306.41. 114,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.20. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $161.12 and a one year high of $331.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.60.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

