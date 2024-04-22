Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 607 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in RTX were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $101.83. The stock had a trading volume of 517,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,168,959. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $102.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

