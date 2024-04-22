Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 11.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.8% during the third quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. TTP Investments Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 7.7% during the third quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.5 %

LRCX stock traded up $4.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $874.71. The stock had a trading volume of 84,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,719. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $493.42 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $945.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $802.29. The company has a market capitalization of $114.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.92 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $931.85.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

