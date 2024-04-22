Cetera Trust Company N.A Takes $248,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.05 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on LYG

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.