EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 593 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REET. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 614,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after buying an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

REET opened at $21.99 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

