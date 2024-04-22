Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases Shares of 7,155 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $63.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

