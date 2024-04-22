PSI Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,567,000 after buying an additional 1,767,173 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,168,000 after buying an additional 1,731,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,340,000 after buying an additional 1,272,851 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,850,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 541.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 708,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 598,235 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PARA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $12.35 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -19.61%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

