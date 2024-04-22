Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.11

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2024

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLLGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 3728327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $518.93 million, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 1,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 616.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.