Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.11

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 3728327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $518.93 million, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
