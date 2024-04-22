Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.11

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 3728327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $518.93 million, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 1,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 616.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000.

