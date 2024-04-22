Cetera Trust Company N.A Acquires Shares of 5,100 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VTR opened at $43.25 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -1,636.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

