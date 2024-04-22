Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Ergo has a market capitalization of $113.70 million and $301,534.60 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00002298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,141.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.96 or 0.00773691 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00128671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008712 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00042894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.74 or 0.00183979 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00049988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00108311 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,787,195 coins and its circulating supply is 74,789,436 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.