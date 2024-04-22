Komodo Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $60.53 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00056137 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00036050 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00014145 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,768,574 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

