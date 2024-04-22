Fetch.ai Hits 24 Hour Volume of $207.43 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $2.06 billion and approximately $207.43 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00003677 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00059201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00023066 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013382 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,467,822 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

