EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 802 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.59 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average is $100.46.

