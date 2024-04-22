EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Invests $252,000 in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 97.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,182.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE opened at $43.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.65. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $201,922.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,983 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

