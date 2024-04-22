Cetera Trust Company N.A Buys New Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 45.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $46.37 on Monday. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNY. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

