Cetera Trust Company N.A Makes New Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $33,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

