3,225 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Purchased by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Welltower by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $91.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.11.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

