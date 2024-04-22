Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 377.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 27,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

In related news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 15,000 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $229,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,155.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $16.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.15. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $301.75 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

