Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $3,218,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

