Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 325.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,395.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $283,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,395.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,500 shares of company stock worth $2,189,350 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $17.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.20 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

