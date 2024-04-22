Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.67 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. On average, analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 808.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

