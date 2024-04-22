Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance
Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $3.72.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
