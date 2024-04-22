Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

