Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on RVTY. UBS Group lowered shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Revvity alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Revvity

Revvity Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:RVTY opened at $100.86 on Monday. Revvity has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.56.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revvity

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,579,487,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $838,080,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $188,368,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $129,483,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $127,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.