Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $3,505,156.20 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.99, for a total transaction of $3,505,156.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,621.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $4,196,392.20.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.30, for a total value of $3,985,254.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.97, for a total value of $4,504,008.60.

On Friday, March 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $3,906,793.80.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.32, for a total transaction of $3,707,121.60.

On Monday, February 26th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 8,735 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,710.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $12,872,282.52.

On Thursday, January 25th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $9,888,773.70.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $211.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 781.52 and a beta of 3.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $283.48.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,483,800,000 after purchasing an additional 408,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,989 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $158,083,000 after buying an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $50,254,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 741.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,342,039 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $233,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,556 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.