Brokerages Set Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT at $108.86

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRUS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,987,000 after acquiring an additional 97,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 321,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 289,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,065,000 after acquiring an additional 90,775 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,778 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $107.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.31. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $122.81. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.34 and a beta of 1.98.

