Barclays Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $10.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.61.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.88. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 346.4% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 104,181 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 80,841 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,633 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 17,914 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.