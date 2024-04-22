JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JKS. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

Shares of JKS stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.37. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $50.46.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,657,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after buying an additional 150,262 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $1,726,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 22.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,895,000 after purchasing an additional 493,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,554,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 160.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 39,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

