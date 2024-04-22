Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Janus International Group stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.94. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.01 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Janus International Group’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,422.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $2,289,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,979.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 100,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,614,422.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,300 over the last 90 days. 42.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Janus International Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,874,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,871,000 after purchasing an additional 433,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Janus International Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,636,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Janus International Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,022,000 after purchasing an additional 753,414 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Janus International Group by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,460,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Janus International Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,248,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 988,435 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

