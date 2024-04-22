Financial Contrast: Lotus Technology (LOT) versus Its Peers

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 672 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lotus Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lotus Technology alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lotus Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Lotus Technology Competitors 122 567 879 14 2.50

Profitability

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 68.76%. Given Lotus Technology’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -4.09% -39.40% Lotus Technology Competitors -22.48% -47.40% 0.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $137.17 million -$742.00 million -11.81 Lotus Technology Competitors $1.08 billion -$57.32 million 55.95

Lotus Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lotus Technology competitors beat Lotus Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lotus Technology

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Technology Inc. engagers in the design, development, and sale of sports luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles. It offers electric sports car models, including Eletre and Emeya. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.