Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $585.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their previous price target of $720.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a sell rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $630.58.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $555.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $605.65 and its 200 day moving average is $514.99. Netflix has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.