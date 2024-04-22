Bank of America Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

O-I Glass stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 259.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 24,311.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

