Wedbush Cuts Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $35.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.93.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,928,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,792 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

