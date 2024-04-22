Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.15.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 93.01% and a net margin of 76.23%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

