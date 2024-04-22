CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Down 7.2 %
CVV stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.34. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%.
Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment
About CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CVD Equipment
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.