CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVV stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.34. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in CVD Equipment by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

