Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Republic First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRBK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,041,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $866,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 409.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 290,287 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

