Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Edap Tms from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of EDAP opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 34.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edap Tms

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 1,285.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214,480 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the third quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 391.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

