Enphase Energy (ENPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Enphase Energy has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $106.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $228.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,948,752.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,285 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,428 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 39.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

