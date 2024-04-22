Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.48 and a beta of 0.85. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.62%.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth about $546,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 62,558 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

